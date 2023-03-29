David Moatazedi Sells 6,110 Shares of Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) Stock

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS – Get Rating) insider David Moatazedi sold 6,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $51,751.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 609,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,032.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

David Moatazedi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 14th, David Moatazedi sold 64,211 shares of Evolus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total transaction of $543,867.17.

NASDAQ EOLS traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,354. Evolus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.51 and a fifty-two week high of $14.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of Evolus

Evolus ( NASDAQ:EOLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Evolus had a negative net margin of 50.07% and a negative return on equity of 178.39%. The business had revenue of $43.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.48 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Evolus, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Evolus by 30.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Evolus by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolus during the first quarter valued at about $555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EOLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Evolus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Evolus from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Evolus in a report on Thursday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evolus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

About Evolus

Evolus, Inc is a medical aesthetics company, which engages in the provision of medical aesthetic treatments and procedures. It offers products under the brand of Jeuveau. The company was founded by Scott Cannizzaro in November 2012 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

