DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) Shares Up 1.8%

DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.80 and last traded at $9.75. 1,847 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 1,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.58.

DB Gold Short ETN Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DB Gold Short ETN

An institutional investor recently raised its position in DB Gold Short ETN stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ – Get Rating) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 69,602 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 21.89% of DB Gold Short ETN worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

