Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.
Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $31.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.
Deere & Company Price Performance
DE opened at $395.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.82. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 131.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.
Deere & Company Company Profile
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
