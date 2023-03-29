Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.25

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.25 per share by the industrial products company on Monday, May 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20.

Deere & Company has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Deere & Company has a payout ratio of 15.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Deere & Company to earn $31.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.9%.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $395.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $117.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $411.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $404.82. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $283.81 and a 12-month high of $448.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Deere & Company

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $6.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 41.17%. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. Research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 30.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DE. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 95.7% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $183,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 131.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. 75.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $485.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Deere & Company from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $459.86.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.