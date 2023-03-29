Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million.

Delcath Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 91,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,472. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Delcath Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DCTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DCTH. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Delcath Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Delcath Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Delcath Systems by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 88,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Delcath Systems by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 360,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 25.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Delcath Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delcath Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.