Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Delcath Systems had a negative net margin of 757.05% and a negative return on equity of 1,396.28%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 million.
Delcath Systems Stock Down 6.4 %
NASDAQ DCTH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.54. 91,330 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,472. Delcath Systems has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.69. The stock has a market cap of $55.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 0.87.
DCTH has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Delcath Systems from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delcath Systems in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Delcath Systems, Inc, an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects.
