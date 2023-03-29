Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the February 28th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Destiny Media Technologies Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DSNY traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,400. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.59. Destiny Media Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.30 and a fifty-two week high of $1.11.

Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.02 million during the quarter. Destiny Media Technologies had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Destiny Media Technologies Company Profile

Destiny Media Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital content distribution solutions. Its products include Play MPE and Clipstream. The company was founded in August 1998 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

