Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY) Short Interest Update

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DTCWY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deutsche Wohnen from €24.00 ($25.81) to €23.00 ($24.73) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th.

Shares of DTCWY traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.06. 2,176 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,243. Deutsche Wohnen has a 52-week low of $8.15 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.74.

About Deutsche Wohnen

Deutsche Wohnen SE is a holding company, which engages in the development and management of residential properties property portfolio. It operates through the following segments: Residential Property Management; Disposals; and Nursing & Assisted Living. The Residential Property Management segment engages in the management of residential properties in the context of active asset management.

