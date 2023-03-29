Dexterra Group Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:DXT)

Dexterra Group Inc. (TSE:DXT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.087 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dexterra Group Stock Performance

Shares of TSE DXT opened at C$5.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.49. Dexterra Group has a one year low of C$4.83 and a one year high of C$8.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$326.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Dexterra Group from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$10.00 to C$8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Dexterra Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Acumen Capital decreased their target price on Dexterra Group from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Dexterra Group from C$6.40 to C$6.25 in a research report on Friday, March 10th.

About Dexterra Group

Dexterra Group Inc provides support services for the creation, management, and operation of infrastructure in Canada. It operates through three segments: Integrated Facilities Management; Modular Solutions; and Workforce Accommodations, Forestry and Energy Services (WAFES). The Integrated Facilities Management segment delivers operation and maintenance solutions for built assets and infrastructure in the public and private sectors, including aviation, defense, retail, healthcare, business and industry, education, rail, hotels and leisure, and government.

