Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Stock Holdings Lowered by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Diageo by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Diageo by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.82. 69,840 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,479. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $160.09 and a twelve month high of $212.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $175.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.61.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.5187 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.56) to GBX 5,100 ($62.66) in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.45) to GBX 4,500 ($55.29) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Diageo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,160 ($38.83) to GBX 2,750 ($33.79) in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4,081.00.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.