DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

DiaMedica Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DMAC – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.14), Yahoo Finance reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Stock Performance

DMAC stock opened at $1.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.70. DiaMedica Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $2.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DMAC. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 108.3% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,837 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of DiaMedica Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 387.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 46,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in DiaMedica Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 66,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,912 shares in the last quarter. 28.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Company Profile

DiaMedica Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel recombinant proteins. It develops the DM199 product candidate, which focuses on acute ischemic stroke (AIS) and chronic kidney disease (CKD). The company was founded by Wayne Lautt on January 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

