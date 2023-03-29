DiamondRock Hospitality Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:DRH)

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DiamondRock Hospitality has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 50.7% annually over the last three years. DiamondRock Hospitality has a dividend payout ratio of 23.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality to earn $1.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.4%.

NYSE DRH opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65. DiamondRock Hospitality has a twelve month low of $7.14 and a twelve month high of $11.15.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DRH. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup decreased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on DiamondRock Hospitality in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DiamondRock Hospitality has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 42.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 4,523 shares during the period.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

