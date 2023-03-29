Dignity Gold Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.48 Billion (DIGAU)

Dignity Gold (DIGAU) traded up 12.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Dignity Gold token can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00006719 BTC on popular exchanges. Dignity Gold has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion and $935.98 worth of Dignity Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dignity Gold has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dignity Gold Profile

Dignity Gold was first traded on January 10th, 2022. The official website for Dignity Gold is dignitygold.com. Dignity Gold’s official Twitter account is @dig_au and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dignity Gold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Dignity Gold (DIGAU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Dignity Gold has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Dignity Gold is 1.874798 USD and is up 12.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $1,302.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dignitygold.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dignity Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dignity Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dignity Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

