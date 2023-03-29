Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 1,900 Shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL)

Diligent Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,769 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NJUL. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 19,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 9,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,369,000.

Get Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July alerts:

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Down 0.4 %

NJUL traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $46.74. 5,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.08.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (NJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJUL was launched on Jul 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NJUL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – July (BATS:NJUL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.