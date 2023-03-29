Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 4,452 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 50.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,242 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $503,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 2nd quarter worth $5,863,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Up 2.4 %

NYSE:FCX traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.29. 5,749,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,892,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.48 and a 200 day moving average of $37.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $56.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 15.22%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.66%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,815.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Citigroup upped their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Stories

