Diligent Investors LLC Acquires 683 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.8% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPEM. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.87. The company had a trading volume of 556,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,217,055. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $40.07. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.69.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.