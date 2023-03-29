Diligent Investors LLC Buys 1,916 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its holdings in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 4th quarter worth about $175,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in FS KKR Capital by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 27,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 7,789 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 414,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 18,159 shares during the period. 41.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on FSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

FS KKR Capital Stock Performance

FSK traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $18.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 341,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,458. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200-day moving average is $18.82. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.70 and a 52 week high of $23.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.49 million. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.38%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is currently 800.00%.

Insider Transactions at FS KKR Capital

In related news, Director Elizabeth Sandler purchased 2,500 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,129.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Elizabeth Sandler bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.64 per share, with a total value of $49,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,640 shares in the company, valued at $91,129.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Gerson acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $59,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 17,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,600.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About FS KKR Capital

(Get Rating)

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

Further Reading

