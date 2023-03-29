Diligent Investors LLC Has $790,000 Holdings in Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Diligent Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AIRC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after acquiring an additional 119,016 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 13.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,563,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,802,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,150 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Apartment Income REIT by 2.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,473,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,313,000 after buying an additional 149,733 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 38.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,069,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,075,000 after buying an additional 575,887 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,871,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,044,000 after buying an additional 309,508 shares during the last quarter. 99.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.53 on Wednesday, hitting $34.09. 337,709 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 826,122. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.93. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $32.51 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.87%.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $286,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Apartment Income REIT news, Director John D. Rayis acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.48 per share, for a total transaction of $34,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,525.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $286,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,227,833.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AIRC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Apartment Income REIT from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Apartment Income REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.33.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

