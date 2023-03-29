Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Diligent Investors LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,555 shares of the company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $1,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 4th quarter worth $483,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors boosted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 19,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 9,929 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

BATS:PJAN traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $32.67. 23,982 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.83 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.48.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

