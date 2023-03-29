Diligent Investors LLC Sells 100 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Hershey during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 444.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:HSY traded up $1.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $254.03. 405,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,079,408. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $235.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $201.42 and a fifty-two week high of $254.85. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Hershey Announces Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.25. Hershey had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In other Hershey news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total transaction of $41,518.27. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.99, for a total value of $41,518.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,452.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.43, for a total value of $3,240,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 130,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,692,123.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 51,116 shares of company stock worth $12,126,247. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HSY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Hershey from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Hershey from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Hershey from $255.00 to $277.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hershey from $237.00 to $251.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Hershey from $251.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.73.

About Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

