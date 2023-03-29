Diligent Investors LLC Sells 225 Shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Diligent Investors LLC reduced its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MET. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in MetLife by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV acquired a new position in MetLife during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in MetLife by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 22,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in MetLife by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 25,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife Price Performance

MetLife stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,535,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,007,612. MetLife, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $77.36. The company has a market capitalization of $43.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). MetLife had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.64%. The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

Insider Transactions at MetLife

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total transaction of $202,732.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MetLife from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of MetLife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.36.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

