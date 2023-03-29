Diligent Investors LLC Sells 506 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Diligent Investors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Diligent Investors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,025,000. Madden Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 14,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,207,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,055. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $37.25 and a one year high of $48.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.