Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) is Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s 10th Largest Position

Tanager Wealth Management LLP raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 1,503.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,449 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 192,637 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $10,509,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 22,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 245.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,120,000 after acquiring an additional 77,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Capital Management LLC OH lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 163,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,141,000 after purchasing an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter.

DFAS traded up $0.26 on Wednesday, reaching $51.68. The company had a trading volume of 94,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,976. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.44.

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

