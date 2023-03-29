Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Shares Acquired by Gemmer Asset Management LLC

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,240 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,201 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF worth $6,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,435,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,419,000 after purchasing an additional 811,702 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,153,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after purchasing an additional 451,405 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 140.6% during the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 520,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,209,000 after purchasing an additional 304,110 shares during the period. Index Fund Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 6,878,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,999,000 after acquiring an additional 258,656 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $11,868,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DFAS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.75. 15,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,820. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.44.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

