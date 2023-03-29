Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average After Analyst Downgrade

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 159 to GBX 152. The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 193.99 ($2.38) and traded as low as GBX 140.80 ($1.73). Berenberg Bank currently has a hold rating on the stock. Direct Line Insurance Group shares last traded at GBX 141 ($1.73), with a volume of 3,360,692 shares.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on DLG. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.21) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.21) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Numis Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.09) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Shore Capital cut their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 159 ($1.95) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.40 ($2.43).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 171.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 193.45. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -3,375.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.78.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

