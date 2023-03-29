Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL) Shares Gap Up to $66.22

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $66.22, but opened at $68.38. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X shares last traded at $68.26, with a volume of 1,951,039 shares traded.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 3.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.74 and a 200-day moving average of $66.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPXL. PPSC Investment Service Corp acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,405,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 2,504,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,188,000 after purchasing an additional 334,372 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 1,838.0% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 250,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,567,000 after purchasing an additional 237,713 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,910,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 211,049 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

