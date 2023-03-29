Disciplined Investments LLC Has $3.40 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,382 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Disciplined Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Disciplined Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFF. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. American National Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.55% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF alerts:

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ PFF traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,201,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,501,838. The company has a market capitalization of $13.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.69. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $29.63 and a twelve month high of $36.51.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.