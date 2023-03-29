DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 10th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

DNP stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.83 and a fifty-two week high of $12.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DNP Select Income Fund

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 141,959 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 48,245 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,430 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 60,021 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Finally, MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 19.3% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 20,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 3,333 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

DNP Select Income Fund Company Profile

DNP Select Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objectives are current income, long-term growth of income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in a portfolio of equity and fixed income securities of companies in the public utilities industry. the company was founded on January 21, 1986 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

