Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Hits $0.0757 on Top Exchanges

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. In the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0757 or 0.00000266 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $10.04 billion and approximately $20.14 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.26 or 0.00320507 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.41 or 0.00011967 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000853 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000614 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000051 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
Dogecoin Coin Profile
Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 132,670,764,300 coins. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Dogecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dogecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.