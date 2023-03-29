Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 (TSE:DBM)

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBMGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of DBM opened at C$6.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$574.99 million, a P/E ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.67. Doman Building Materials Group has a 12-month low of C$5.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.18 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DBM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.25 to C$7.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Doman Building Materials Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Doman Building Materials Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$7.46.

Doman Building Materials Group Company Profile

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

