Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR) Plans $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:DRR – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, January 16th.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Residential Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.