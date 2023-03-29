DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Sold by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lessened its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 178,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of DT Midstream worth $9,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DTM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 7.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 225,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,233,000 after purchasing an additional 14,913 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 5.0% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 23.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in DT Midstream by 31.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DTM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.20.

DT Midstream Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE DTM traded up $0.32 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.84. 139,925 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 681,368. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.68. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $61.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 0.80.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $243.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.07 million. DT Midstream had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 40.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. This is a positive change from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.44%.

DT Midstream Profile

(Get Rating)

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.