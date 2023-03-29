DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Up 68.6% in March

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,200 shares, a growth of 68.6% from the February 28th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.33. 55,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,365. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $10.41.

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%.

Institutional Trading of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KSM. Logan Stone Capital LLC increased its stake in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC now owns 128,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 80,244 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 165,610 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 74,726 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 85.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 156,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 72,380 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $551,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth $357,000.

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

