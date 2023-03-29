e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $80.50

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $80.50 and last traded at $80.04, with a volume of 142937 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $79.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELF. Cowen lifted their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.42.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Up 0.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $69.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Activity

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $146.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.82 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 9.43%. Sell-side analysts predict that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $2,207,954.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 347,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,306,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Milsten sold 61,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.54, for a total value of $4,068,189.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,487,842.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 311,195 shares of company stock valued at $20,604,238. 8.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 12,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 3.1% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

Featured Articles

