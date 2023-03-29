E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.37

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.37 and last traded at $12.30, with a volume of 68273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on EONGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

Get E.On alerts:

E.On Trading Up 1.7 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $32.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.71.

About E.On

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.