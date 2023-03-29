E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Short Interest Update

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, a growth of 55.2% from the February 28th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of E.On from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.70.

E.On stock opened at $12.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.68. The company has a market cap of $31.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.71. E.On has a 1-year low of $7.11 and a 1-year high of $12.12.

E.ON SE is an international investor-owned energy company, which focuses on energy networks and customer solutions. It develops and sell products and solutions for private, commercial and industrial customers. The firm’s business areas and solutions include Energy Grid, E-Mobility, Green Hydrogen, Green Internet, City Energy Solutions, IQ Energy, and other.

