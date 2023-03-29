Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 3,476 shares trading hands.

In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,559. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,790 shares of company stock worth $74,707 over the last 90 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.

Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.

