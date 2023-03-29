Eagle Capital Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.20. Eagle Capital Growth Fund shares last traded at $8.20, with a volume of 3,476 shares trading hands.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Price Performance
Insider Buying and Selling at Eagle Capital Growth Fund
In other news, CFO David C. Sims purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.65 per share, for a total transaction of $43,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 169,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,559. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have bought 8,790 shares of company stock worth $74,707 over the last 90 days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Capital Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GRF – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000.
Eagle Capital Growth Fund Company Profile
Eagle Capital Growth Fund is a closed-end, diversified investment company. The fund’s goal is long-term growth, and it chooses investments based on the idea of total return.
