Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Sold by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services trimmed its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Eaton were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Eaton by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,545,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,740,397,000 after purchasing an additional 398,146 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Eaton by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,916,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $922,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,229 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Eaton by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,369,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $849,465,000 after purchasing an additional 302,429 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,322,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $959,460,000 after purchasing an additional 943,279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Eaton by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,449,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $726,764,000 after purchasing an additional 244,082 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total transaction of $338,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,707.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.00, for a total value of $338,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,351,054. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,377 shares of company stock worth $5,864,193. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eaton Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETN. Bank of America lifted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Eaton from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Oppenheimer downgraded Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Eaton from $173.00 to $197.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eaton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

NYSE ETN traded up $1.56 on Wednesday, hitting $167.15. 621,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,539. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.43. Eaton Co. plc has a fifty-two week low of $122.50 and a fifty-two week high of $178.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.13.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.34 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 11.86%. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.24 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. This is a boost from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.94%.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

Featured Stories

