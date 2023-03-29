Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 127 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.0% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VO. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,000. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,143,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEARCA:VO traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $205.50. 205,884 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 608,805. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $213.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $207.48. The company has a market cap of $50.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $182.88 and a 12-month high of $243.78.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

