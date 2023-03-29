Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 1,594 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,632 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 21,145.2% in the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,241,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,530,000 after buying an additional 18,155,728 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 2,818,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,811,000 after buying an additional 2,727,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 85.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 964,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,010,000 after buying an additional 445,698 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,094,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,611,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $3.28 on Wednesday, hitting $242.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,081. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $235.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $203.64 and a one year high of $296.44.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.