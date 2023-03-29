Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Buys 855 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,101 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Plains All American Pipeline by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,145 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 16,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares in the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 65,655 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of PAA traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 730,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,616,742. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.07. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 12-month low of $9.10 and a 12-month high of $13.49.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 1.72% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 30th. This is an increase from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 89.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Plains All American Pipeline from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.17.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. It operates through the Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGL) segments. The Crude Oil segment refers to the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering assets.

Featured Stories

