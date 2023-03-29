Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $228,000 Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAT. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth $2,580,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 65,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,634,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter valued at about $405,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total value of $1,524,905.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $2,008,320.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 8,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,127.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Dickinson sold 6,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.22, for a total transaction of $1,524,905.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,646.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,247 shares of company stock worth $16,819,690. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Trading Up 1.2 %

CAT stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $222.78. 654,735 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,367,179. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.60 and a 1 year high of $266.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $241.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $224.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.95 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $16.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 45.61% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company’s revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 15.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $264.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $228.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $290.00 to $306.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $260.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.35.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

