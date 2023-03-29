Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Has $597,000 Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Corundum Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $250,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 10,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,954,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Raytheon Technologies

In other news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 3,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.55, for a total value of $356,948.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $400,211.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Raytheon Technologies Stock Performance

RTX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $119.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.17.

RTX stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.59. 819,870 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,757,561. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $98.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 62.86%.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems (Collins), Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space (RIS), and Raytheon Missiles and Defense (RMD).

