Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 62,387 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 233.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,094 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,387 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 3.2% of Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV owned 0.05% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $6,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Veery Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.18. 234,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,023,834. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $71.40 and a 12-month high of $82.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.87.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

