Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Increased by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montecito Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 7,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $491,000. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 12,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ecolab during the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ECL. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ecolab in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ecolab from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.63.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Larry L. Berger sold 4,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total value of $717,631.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,423.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.02 on Wednesday, reaching $161.20. The stock had a trading volume of 264,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,232. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.98. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $185.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.45.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 18.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 20th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 55.50%.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

