Edenred (OTCMKTS:EDNMY) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.10

Edenred SA (OTCMKTS:EDNMY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.10 and last traded at $29.10, with a volume of 2214 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.80.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Edenred from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Edenred from €63.00 ($67.74) to €62.00 ($66.67) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th.

Edenred Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.47.

Edenred Company Profile

Edenred SE engages in the provision of digital payment solutions for the working world. Its solutions include employee benefits, complementary, and fleet and mobility. The company was founded on December 14, 2006 and is headquartered in Issy-les-Moulineaux, France.

