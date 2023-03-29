Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Stock Position Trimmed by Griffin Asset Management Inc.

Griffin Asset Management Inc. cut its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Edison International by 980.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Edison International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Edison International by 975.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Edison International stock traded up $1.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $69.78. The stock had a trading volume of 87,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,709. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.44. The company has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a 1 year low of $54.45 and a 1 year high of $73.32.

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Edison International had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.05%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.7375 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 184.38%.

Several equities analysts have commented on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Edison International from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Edison International in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.27.

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

