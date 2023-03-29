Edison International Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.74 (NYSE:EIX)

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.7375 per share by the utilities provider on Sunday, April 30th. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Edison International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Edison International has a dividend payout ratio of 57.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Edison International to earn $5.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.95 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.3%.

Edison International Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE EIX opened at $68.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Edison International has a twelve month low of $54.45 and a twelve month high of $73.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.43 and its 200 day moving average is $64.44.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.07. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Edison International from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Edison International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Edison International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Edison International in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edison International by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,234,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $86,534,000 after acquiring an additional 137,840 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Edison International by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 151,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,596,000 after buying an additional 26,797 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Edison International during the 1st quarter worth $688,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Edison International by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Edison International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,121,569,000 after buying an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

Edison International is a renewable energy company, which through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power, and invests in energy services and technologies. The company was founded on July 4, 1886, and is headquartered in Rosemead, CA.

