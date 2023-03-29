Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Buys 1,293 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. United Bank grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,699,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.13 on Wednesday, reaching $135.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,431,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,843. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $122.54 and a 12-month high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.