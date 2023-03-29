Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Has $6.23 Million Stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 2.0% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $6,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,210.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 554,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,175 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 110.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 792,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,035,000 after purchasing an additional 415,325 shares during the last quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $11,607,000. Money Design Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 1,388,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,422,000 after acquiring an additional 197,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 978,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,241,000 after acquiring an additional 173,735 shares in the last quarter. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.29. 8,402,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,849,706. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.62 and a twelve month high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This is a positive change from iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

