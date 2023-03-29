Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,207 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 141.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $170.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.08. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $211.92.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 6.54%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is presently 18.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $194.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.86.

Insider Transactions at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

