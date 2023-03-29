Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,466 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Selway Asset Management acquired a new position in Boeing during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:BA traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.13. 2,123,018 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,304,156. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $221.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $207.64 and a 200 day moving average of $180.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($7.69) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.50.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Featured Articles

